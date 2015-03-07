March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Exeter Chiefs 74 London Welsh 19
Harlequins 26 London Irish 20
Gloucester Rugby 33 Northampton 33
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 17 13 1 3 474 307 8 62
2. Exeter Chiefs 17 11 0 6 527 330 9 53
3. Bath Rugby 17 11 0 6 447 307 7 51
4. Saracens 16 10 1 5 466 315 6 48
5. London Wasps 16 9 1 6 488 341 10 48
6. Leicester Tigers 16 10 1 5 320 317 5 47
7. Sale Sharks 17 9 0 8 378 354 7 43
8. Harlequins 17 8 0 9 329 359 7 39
9. Gloucester Rugby 17 7 1 9 414 420 7 37
10. London Irish 17 5 0 12 324 416 9 29
11. Newcastle Falcons 16 4 1 11 318 381 6 24
12. London Welsh 17 0 0 17 162 800 1 1
SUNDAY, MARCH 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Wasps v Saracens (1400) High Wycombe
Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1500) Newcastle