Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Bordeaux-Begles 28 Ulster 13 Pool 5 Exeter Chiefs 8 ASM Clermont Auvergne 35 Pool 5 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Glasgow Warriors 1 1 0 42 13 1 5 2. Racing 92 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Munster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Leicester Tigers 1 0 0 13 42 0 0 Pool 2 1. Wasps 1 1 0 82 14 1 5 2. Connacht 1 1 0 23 21 0 4 3. Toulouse 1 0 0 21 23 1 1 4. Zebre 1 0 0 14 82 0 0 Pool 3 1. Scarlets 1 1 0 28 11 0 4 2. Saracens 1 1 0 31 23 0 4 3. Toulon 1 0 0 23 31 0 0 4. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 11 28 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leinster 1 1 0 33 15 1 5 2. Northampton 1 1 0 16 14 0 4 3. Montpellier 1 0 0 14 16 1 1 4. Castres Olympique 1 0 0 15 33 0 0 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 1 1 0 35 8 1 5 2. Bordeaux-Begles 1 1 0 28 13 0 4 3. Ulster 1 0 0 13 28 0 0 4. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 8 35 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Toulon (1845) Salford
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.