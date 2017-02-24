Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 Chiefs (New Zealand) 24
Reds (Australia) 28 Sharks (South Africa) 26
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 15 24 0 0
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Reds (Australia) 1 1 0 28 26 0 4
2. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Brumbies (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5. Rebels (Australia) 1 0 0 18 56 0 0
Australasian Group
1. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5
2. Reds (Australia) 1 1 0 28 26 0 4
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5
4. Western Force (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4=. Waratahs (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4=. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4=. Crusaders (New Zealand) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4=. Brumbies (Australia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
9. Highlanders (New Zealand) 1 0 0 15 24 0 0
10. Rebels (Australia) 1 0 0 18 56 0 0
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Sharks (South Africa) 1 0 0 26 28 1 1
2. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Jaguares (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South African Group
1. Sharks (South Africa) 1 0 0 26 28 1 1
2. Sunwolves (Japan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Stormers (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Cheetahs (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Bulls (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6. Southern Kings (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6=. Lions (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6=. Jaguares (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sunwolves (Japan) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0415) Tokyo
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Brumbies (Australia) (0635) Christchurch
Waratahs (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0845) Sydney
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1305) Bloemfontein
Southern Kings (South Africa) v Jaguares (Argentina) (1515) Port Elizabeth
Stormers (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1730) Cape Town