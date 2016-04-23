April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 36 Jaguares (Argentina) 28 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 27 Chiefs (New Zealand) 28 Western Force (Australia) 13 Waratahs (Australia) 49 Stormers (South Africa) 40 Reds (Australia) 22 Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 Lions (South Africa) 45 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 7 0 305 190 5 33 2. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 6 0 220 149 3 27 4. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27 5. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26 6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24 7. Bulls (South Africa) 7 5 1 202 147 1 23 8. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22 9. Brumbies (Australia) 7 5 0 200 156 1 21 10. Sharks (South Africa) 8 4 1 152 132 3 21 11. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17 12. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12 14. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8 15. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7 16. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 17. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 123 257 2 6 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 7 0 305 190 5 33 2. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 6 0 220 149 3 27 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24 6. Brumbies (Australia) 7 5 0 200 156 1 21 7. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17 8. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 9. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8 10. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 123 257 2 6 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22 2. Brumbies (Australia) 7 5 0 200 156 1 21 3. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17 4. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8 5. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 123 257 2 6 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 8 7 0 305 190 5 33 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 6 0 220 149 3 27 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24 5. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28 2. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 2 26 3. Bulls (South Africa) 7 5 1 202 147 1 23 4. Sharks (South Africa) 8 4 1 152 132 3 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28 2. Bulls (South Africa) 7 5 1 202 147 1 23 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 2 26 2. Sharks (South Africa) 8 4 1 152 132 3 21 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4 SUNDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Brumbies (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0605) Canberra