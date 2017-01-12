Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday
RESULTS
Aviron Bayonnais 14 La Rochelle 24 Pool 1
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle 5 4 0 172 96 3 19
2. Gloucester Rugby 4 3 0 132 91 3 15
3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 2 0 67 110 0 8
4. Aviron Bayonnais 5 0 0 97 171 1 1
Pool 2
1. Ospreys 4 4 0 206 23 4 20
2. LOU 4 2 0 123 104 3 11
3. Newcastle Falcons 4 2 0 110 123 2 10
4. Grenoble 4 0 0 30 219 0 0
Pool 3
1. Brive 4 3 0 122 87 2 14
2. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 2 0 97 94 1 9
3. Enisei-STM 4 2 0 83 111 1 9
4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 76 86 3 7
Pool 4
1. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 88 59 1 13
2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 91 73 1 13
3. Bristol Rugby 4 2 0 95 87 2 10
4. Pau 4 0 0 66 121 1 1
Pool 5
1. Harlequins 4 3 0 195 63 5 17
2. Edinburgh Rugby 4 3 0 143 101 3 15
3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 97 91 3 11
4. Timisoara Saracens 4 0 0 23 203 0 0
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Grenoble v Newcastle Falcons (1800) Grenoble
Newport Gwent Dragons v Enisei-STM (1930) Newport
Bristol Rugby v Bath Rugby (1945) Bristol