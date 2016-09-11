Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Bristol Rugby 10 Northampton 32 Exeter Chiefs 13 Saracens 34 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 2 2 0 0 69 16 2 10 2. Bath Rugby 2 2 0 0 76 19 1 9 3. Wasps 2 2 0 0 59 42 1 9 4. Northampton 2 1 0 1 46 28 2 6 5. Sale Sharks 2 1 0 1 36 29 1 5 6. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 1 60 65 1 5 7. Harlequins 2 1 0 1 31 38 0 4 8. Newcastle Falcons 2 1 0 1 24 75 0 4 9. Gloucester Rugby 2 0 1 1 54 61 2 4 10. Worcester Warriors 2 0 1 1 26 58 0 2 11. Bristol Rugby 2 0 0 2 29 53 1 1 12. Exeter Chiefs 2 0 0 2 33 59 1 1 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby (1845) Salford
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.