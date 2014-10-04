Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Harlequins 52 London Welsh 0
London Irish 12 Northampton 19
Gloucester Rugby 33 Leicester Tigers 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 5 4 0 1 154 72 4 20
2. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 1 172 88 3 19
3. Saracens 5 4 0 1 160 100 2 18
4. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 133 59 2 14
5. Gloucester Rugby 5 3 0 2 141 131 2 14
6. Harlequins 5 3 0 2 111 113 1 13
7. London Irish 5 2 0 3 101 112 4 12
8. London Wasps 4 2 0 2 106 94 3 11
9. Leicester Tigers 5 2 0 3 95 137 2 10
10. Sale Sharks 4 1 0 3 112 111 3 7
11. Newcastle Falcons 4 0 0 4 63 126 1 1
12. London Welsh 5 0 0 5 44 249 1 1
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v London Wasps (1300) Salford
Newcastle Falcons v Exeter Chiefs (1400) Newcastle