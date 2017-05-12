May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Blues (New Zealand) 50 Cheetahs (South Africa) 32
Brumbies (Australia) 6 Lions (South Africa) 13
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 10 10 0 405 195 6 46
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 8 0 410 174 6 38
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 10 7 0 310 222 4 32
5. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 0 332 268 7 31
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 10 3 0 200 207 7 19
2. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14
3. Reds (Australia) 10 2 0 204 326 3 11
4. Western Force (Australia) 9 2 0 168 250 1 9
5. Rebels (Australia) 9 1 1 116 354 1 7
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 11 10 0 364 227 6 46
2. Sharks (South Africa) 10 7 1 273 204 2 32
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 10 5 0 281 244 4 24
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 9 3 0 254 284 3 15
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26
2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 3 0 202 268 2 14
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 2 0 286 423 3 11
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7
SATURDAY, MAY 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0735) Christchurch
Rebels (Australia) v Reds (Australia) (0945) Melbourne
Bulls (South Africa) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (1305) Pretoria
Southern Kings (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1515) Port Elizabeth
Jaguares (Argentina) v Western Force (Australia) (2140) Buenos Aires