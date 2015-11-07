Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Ospreys 36 Zebre 3
Cardiff Blues 30 Glasgow Warriors 35
Edinburgh Rugby 14 Munster 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Connacht 7 6 0 1 199 146 4 28
2. Munster 7 6 0 1 166 146 3 27
3. Scarlets 7 6 0 1 148 100 2 26
4. Leinster 7 5 0 2 152 105 3 23
5. Glasgow Warriors 7 4 0 3 177 158 6 22
6. Edinburgh Rugby 7 4 0 3 113 101 2 18
7. Ulster 6 3 0 3 150 100 6 18
8. Ospreys 7 2 0 5 129 145 3 11
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 2 0 4 98 132 1 9
10. Zebre 7 2 0 5 84 190 1 9
11. Cardiff Blues 7 1 0 6 196 192 5 9
12. Benetton Treviso 7 0 0 7 100 197 4 4
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newport Gwent Dragons v Ulster (1430) Newport