Rugby-Phipps extends Australia contract until after 2019 World Cup
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps has re-signed with the Australian Rugby Union until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan, in a bid to play at his third global showpiece.
Jan 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Grenoble 31 Newcastle Falcons 27 Pool 2 Newport Gwent Dragons 34 Enisei-STM 10 Pool 3 Bristol Rugby 22 Bath Rugby 57 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 5 4 0 172 96 3 19 2. Gloucester Rugby 4 3 0 132 91 3 15 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 2 0 67 110 0 8 4. Aviron Bayonnais 5 0 0 97 171 1 1 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 4 4 0 206 23 4 20 2. LOU 4 2 0 123 104 3 11 3. Newcastle Falcons 5 2 0 137 154 3 11 4. Grenoble 5 1 0 61 246 1 5 Pool 3 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 3 0 131 104 2 14 2. Brive 4 3 0 122 87 2 14 3. Enisei-STM 5 2 0 93 145 1 9 4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 76 86 3 7 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 145 81 2 18 2. Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 91 73 1 13 3. Bristol Rugby 5 2 0 117 144 2 10 4. Pau 4 0 0 66 121 1 1 Pool 5 1. Harlequins 4 3 0 195 63 5 17 2. Edinburgh Rugby 4 3 0 143 101 3 15 3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 97 91 3 11 4. Timisoara Saracens 4 0 0 23 203 0 0 SATURDAY, JANUARY 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Timisoara Saracens v Stade Francais (1200) Timisoara Benetton Rugby Treviso v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Treviso Harlequins v Edinburgh Rugby (1500) London Pau v Cardiff Blues (1730) Pau Brive v Worcester Warriors (2000) Brive-la-Gaillarde
WELLINGTON, Jan 25 All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder has extended his contract with the Wellington Hurricanes and New Zealand Rugby until after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.