UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Connacht 18 Cardiff Blues 7 Glasgow Warriors 5 Ospreys 22 Scarlets 38 Leinster 29 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Leinster 9 7 0 2 236 168 4 32 2. Ospreys 9 6 0 3 284 145 7 31 3. Munster 8 6 0 2 205 111 4 28 4. Scarlets 9 6 0 3 191 150 3 27 5. Glasgow Warriors 9 5 0 4 208 183 6 26 6. Ulster 8 5 0 3 157 124 3 23 7. Cardiff Blues 9 5 0 4 197 213 2 22 8. Connacht 8 3 0 5 129 182 3 15 9. Edinburgh Rugby 8 3 0 5 172 178 2 14 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 8 2 0 6 128 190 3 11 11. Zebre 7 1 0 6 94 222 3 7 12. Benetton Rugby Treviso 8 1 0 7 114 249 2 6 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1400) Limerick
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.