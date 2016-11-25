Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Bristol Rugby 16 Leicester Tigers 21
Northampton 16 Newcastle Falcons 22
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 8 7 0 1 227 82 5 33
2. Bath Rugby 8 7 0 1 201 103 2 30
3. Wasps 8 6 0 2 259 169 4 28
4. Leicester Tigers 9 6 0 3 228 185 3 27
5. Exeter Chiefs 8 3 1 4 198 180 7 21
6. Northampton 9 4 0 5 159 173 4 20
7. Newcastle Falcons 9 4 0 5 130 206 2 18
8. Sale Sharks 8 3 1 4 164 190 4 18
9. Harlequins 8 4 0 4 153 179 1 17
10. Gloucester Rugby 8 2 2 4 182 175 5 17
11. Worcester Warriors 8 1 2 5 137 226 2 10
12. Bristol Rugby 9 0 0 9 120 290 4 4
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v Worcester Warriors (1630) Exeter