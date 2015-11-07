Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
London Irish 14 Bath Rugby 45
Worcester Warriors 28 Newcastle Falcons 20
Northampton 6 Saracens 12
Exeter Chiefs 19 Leicester Tigers 6
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 4 4 0 0 94 38 1 17
2. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 115 39 3 15
3. Harlequins 4 3 0 1 99 85 1 13
4. Leicester Tigers 4 3 0 1 80 70 0 12
5. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 2 101 85 2 10
6. Worcester Warriors 4 2 0 2 76 83 2 10
7. Sale Sharks 4 2 0 2 64 83 2 10
8. Gloucester Rugby 3 2 0 1 78 66 1 9
9. Northampton 4 1 0 3 73 61 4 8
10. Wasps 3 1 0 2 53 59 1 5
11. London Irish 4 0 0 4 55 135 0 0
12. Newcastle Falcons 4 0 0 4 66 150 0 0
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Coventry