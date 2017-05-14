May 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 20 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 Rebels (Australia) 24 Reds (Australia) 29 Bulls (South Africa) 10 Highlanders (New Zealand) 17 Southern Kings (South Africa) 35 Sharks (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 6 Western Force (Australia) 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 11 0 425 207 6 50 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 8 0 422 194 6 38 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 327 232 4 36 5. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 0 332 268 7 31 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 10 3 0 200 207 7 19 2. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16 3. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14 4. Western Force (Australia) 10 3 0 184 256 1 13 5. Rebels (Australia) 10 1 1 140 383 2 8 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 11 11 0 425 207 6 50 2. Brumbies (Australia) 10 3 0 200 207 7 19 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 10 9 0 302 190 6 42 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 8 0 422 194 6 38 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 327 232 4 36 6. Blues (New Zealand) 11 6 0 332 268 7 31 7. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16 8. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14 9. Western Force (Australia) 10 3 0 184 256 1 13 10. Rebels (Australia) 10 1 1 140 383 2 8 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 11 10 0 364 227 6 46 2. Sharks (South Africa) 11 7 1 305 239 3 33 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 4 0 289 316 3 19 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 3 0 212 285 3 15 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 2 0 286 423 3 11 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 11 10 0 364 227 6 46 2. Stormers (South Africa) 10 6 0 317 310 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 11 7 1 305 239 3 33 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 4 0 289 316 3 19 6. Bulls (South Africa) 10 3 0 212 285 3 15 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 2 0 286 423 3 11 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7 FRIDAY, MAY 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs (New Zealand) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0735) Suva Stormers (South Africa) v Blues (New Zealand) (1700) Cape Town