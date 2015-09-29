Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Tuesday
RESULTS
Tonga 35 Namibia 21 Pool C
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. Australia 2 2 0 93 16 1 9
2. Wales 2 2 0 82 34 1 9
3. England 2 1 0 60 39 2 6
4. Fiji 2 0 0 24 63 0 0
5. Uruguay 2 0 0 12 119 0 0
Pool B
1. Scotland 2 2 0 84 26 2 10
2. South Africa 2 1 0 78 40 3 7
3. Samoa 2 1 0 31 62 0 4
4. Japan 2 1 0 44 77 0 4
5. U.S. 2 0 0 32 64 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 2 2 0 84 30 1 9
2. Tonga 2 1 0 45 38 2 6
3. Argentina 2 1 0 70 35 1 5
4. Georgia 2 1 0 26 64 0 4
5. Namibia 2 0 0 35 93 0 0
Pool D
1. Ireland 2 2 0 94 17 2 10
2. France 2 2 0 70 21 1 9
3. Italy 2 1 0 33 50 0 4
4. Canada 2 0 0 25 73 1 1
5. Romania 2 0 0 21 82 0 0
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wales v Fiji (1545) Cardiff
France v Canada (1900) Milton Keynes