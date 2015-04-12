April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Exeter Chiefs 21 Northampton 10
London Welsh 13 Wasps 40
London Irish 25 Sale Sharks 23
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 19 14 1 4 536 358 9 67
2. Saracens 19 13 1 5 556 352 7 61
3. Bath Rugby 19 13 0 6 505 340 9 61
4. Exeter Chiefs 19 12 0 7 566 365 10 58
5. Leicester Tigers 19 12 1 6 367 369 5 55
6. Wasps 19 10 1 8 575 432 11 53
7. Sale Sharks 19 10 0 9 424 385 8 48
8. Harlequins 19 9 0 10 372 427 7 43
9. Gloucester Rugby 19 7 1 11 446 472 8 38
10. London Irish 19 7 0 12 371 460 9 37
11. Newcastle Falcons 19 4 1 14 370 448 8 26
12. London Welsh 19 0 0 19 189 869 1 1
FRIDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bath Rugby v London Irish (1845) Bath