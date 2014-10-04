Rugby-Ireland defeat gave England a 'reality check', says Hartley
March 19 England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.
Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Leinster 23 Munster 34 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 5 5 0 0 157 69 2 22 2. Glasgow Warriors 4 4 0 0 127 66 2 18 3. Ulster 5 3 1 1 127 67 4 18 4. Munster 5 3 0 2 113 71 3 15 5. Connacht 5 3 1 1 85 96 0 14 6. Leinster 5 2 0 3 131 101 4 12 7. Scarlets 4 1 2 1 107 94 2 10 8. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 1 0 3 72 81 3 7 9. Cardiff Blues 5 1 1 3 109 146 1 7 10. Edinburgh Rugby 5 1 1 3 60 139 1 7 11. Zebre 5 1 0 4 71 126 1 5 12. Benetton Treviso 4 0 0 4 38 141 0 0 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Glasgow Warriors (1300) Treviso Scarlets v Newport Gwent Dragons (1500) Llanelli
March 19 England's first defeat in 16 months against a depleted Ireland side on Saturday was a "reality check", captain Dylan Hartley has said.
SYDNEY, March 19 Frustrated New South Wales Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has warned his players that heads will roll if they do not rapidly turn around their spluttering Super Rugby season after they suffered a 28-12 loss to the ACT Brumbies on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, March 18 Wing Ramiro Moyano scored a hat-trick of tries as the Jaguares crushed the Cheetahs 41-14 for a third victory in four Super Rugby matches at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.