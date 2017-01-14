Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Connacht 66 Zebre 21 Pool 2
Northampton 28 Castres Olympique 21 Pool 4
Wasps 17 Toulouse 14 Pool 2
Glasgow Warriors 12 Munster 14 Pool 1
Racing 92 34 Leicester Tigers 3 Pool 1
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Munster 5 4 0 138 54 4 20
2. Glasgow Warriors 5 3 0 117 86 2 14
3. Leicester Tigers 5 2 0 61 147 0 8
4. Racing 92 5 1 0 79 108 1 5
Pool 2
1. Connacht 5 4 0 178 99 2 18
2. Wasps 5 3 1 169 85 3 17
3. Toulouse 5 2 1 145 81 4 14
4. Zebre 5 0 0 63 290 0 0
Pool 3
1. Saracens 4 4 0 149 62 2 18
2. Toulon 4 2 0 90 78 2 10
3. Scarlets 4 2 0 96 107 0 8
4. Sale Sharks 4 0 0 29 117 0 0
Pool 4
1. Leinster 5 4 0 203 63 5 21
2. Montpellier 5 2 0 94 132 3 11
3. Castres Olympique 5 2 0 120 123 2 10
4. Northampton 5 2 0 74 173 1 9
Pool 5
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 3 0 154 99 5 17
2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 86 89 1 9
3. Ulster 4 2 0 90 116 1 9
4. Exeter Chiefs 4 1 0 53 79 2 6
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets v Saracens (1300) Llanelli
Bordeaux-Begles v ASM Clermont Auvergne (1300) Bordeaux
Toulon v Sale Sharks (1515) Toulon
Exeter Chiefs v Ulster (1730) Exeter