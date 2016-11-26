Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Munster 46 Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 9 7 0 2 251 114 5 33 2. Leinster 9 7 0 2 236 168 4 32 3. Ospreys 9 6 0 3 284 145 7 31 4. Scarlets 9 6 0 3 191 150 3 27 5. Glasgow Warriors 9 5 0 4 208 183 6 26 6. Ulster 8 5 0 3 157 124 3 23 7. Cardiff Blues 9 5 0 4 197 213 2 22 8. Connacht 8 3 0 5 129 182 3 15 9. Edinburgh Rugby 8 3 0 5 172 178 2 14 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 8 2 0 6 128 190 3 11 11. Zebre 7 1 0 6 94 222 3 7 12. Benetton Rugby Treviso 9 1 0 8 117 295 2 6 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Newport Gwent Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby (1530) Newport
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.