Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Newcastle Falcons 29 Connacht 5 Pool 1
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Connacht 4 3 0 82 70 1 13
2. Brive 4 2 0 70 43 3 11
3. Newcastle Falcons 4 2 0 103 50 3 11
4. Enisei-STM 4 1 0 34 126 0 4
Pool 2
1. Newport Gwent Dragons 4 3 0 115 61 3 15
2. Sale Sharks 4 3 0 89 70 1 13
3. Castres Olympique 3 1 0 52 77 2 6
4. Pau 3 0 0 37 85 0 0
Pool 3
1. Harlequins 4 4 0 182 55 4 20
2. Cardiff Blues 4 2 0 129 91 3 11
3. Montpellier 4 2 0 132 100 2 10
4. Calvisano 4 0 0 26 223 0 0
Pool 4
1. Gloucester Rugby 4 4 0 117 65 1 17
2. Zebre 4 2 0 81 63 0 8
3. La Rochelle 4 1 0 55 96 1 5
4. Worcester Warriors 4 1 0 62 91 0 4
Pool 5
1. Grenoble 4 3 0 125 113 2 14
2. London Irish 4 2 0 121 61 4 12
3. Edinburgh Rugby 4 3 0 79 69 0 12
4. SU Agen 4 0 0 81 163 2 2
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Pau v Castres Olympique (2000) Pau