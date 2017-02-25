UPDATE 1-Rugby-Test results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday RESULTS Scotland 29 Wales 13 Ireland 19 France 9 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Ireland 3 2 0 104 46 2 10 2. Scotland 3 2 0 72 57 1 9 3. England 2 2 0 40 32 0 8 4. Wales 3 1 0 62 57 1 5 5. France 3 1 0 47 54 1 5 6. Italy 2 0 0 17 96 0 0 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26 FIXTURES (GMT) England v Italy (1500) London
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches FRIDAY, JUNE 16 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Samoa (0800) SATURDAY, JUNE 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Fiji v Italy (0230) Australia v Scotland (0500) Japan v Ireland (0500) South Africa v France (1500) Argentina v England (1915)
