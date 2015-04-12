April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Newport Gwent Dragons 25 Leinster 22
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 19 14 1 4 467 316 7 65
2. Munster 19 13 1 5 478 298 9 63
3. Ulster 19 13 1 5 465 307 9 63
4. Ospreys 19 13 1 5 470 305 7 61
5. Leinster 19 9 3 7 427 326 11 53
6. Connacht 19 9 1 9 374 354 6 44
7. Scarlets 19 8 3 8 390 359 6 44
8. Edinburgh Rugby 19 9 1 9 334 364 5 43
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 19 7 0 12 337 400 9 37
10. Cardiff Blues 19 6 1 12 372 493 4 30
11. Benetton Treviso 19 3 1 15 274 584 4 18
12. Zebre 19 3 0 16 251 533 3 15
FRIDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v Zebre (1835) Edinburgh
Ulster v Leinster (1835) Belfast