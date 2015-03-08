March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Wasps 17 Saracens 26
Newcastle Falcons 12 Leicester Tigers 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 17 13 1 3 474 307 8 62
2. Exeter Chiefs 17 11 0 6 527 330 9 53
3. Saracens 17 11 1 5 492 332 6 52
4. Bath Rugby 17 11 0 6 447 307 7 51
5. Leicester Tigers 17 11 1 5 336 329 5 51
6. London Wasps 17 9 1 7 505 367 10 48
7. Sale Sharks 17 9 0 8 378 354 7 43
8. Harlequins 17 8 0 9 329 359 7 39
9. Gloucester Rugby 17 7 1 9 414 420 7 37
10. London Irish 17 5 0 12 324 416 9 29
11. Newcastle Falcons 17 4 1 12 330 397 7 25
12. London Welsh 17 0 0 17 162 800 1 1
FRIDAY, MARCH 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Northampton v London Wasps (1945) Northampton