Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 57 Worcester Warriors 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 8 7 0 1 227 82 5 33 2. Bath Rugby 8 7 0 1 201 103 2 30 3. Wasps 8 6 0 2 259 169 4 28 4. Leicester Tigers 9 6 0 3 228 185 3 27 5. Exeter Chiefs 9 4 1 4 255 202 8 26 6. Northampton 9 4 0 5 159 173 4 20 7. Newcastle Falcons 9 4 0 5 130 206 2 18 8. Sale Sharks 8 3 1 4 164 190 4 18 9. Harlequins 8 4 0 4 153 179 1 17 10. Gloucester Rugby 8 2 2 4 182 175 5 17 11. Worcester Warriors 9 1 2 6 159 283 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 9 0 0 9 120 290 4 4 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Gloucester Rugby (1300) Hendon Wasps v Sale Sharks (1430) Coventry Harlequins v Bath Rugby (1515) London
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.