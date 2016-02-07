UPDATE 3-Rugby-Brumbies safe, Australia to axe Force or Rebels
* RugbyWA issues legal proceedings against the ARU (Adds RugbyWA statement)
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS Ireland 16 Wales 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 1 1 0 15 9 2 2. France 1 1 0 23 21 2 3. Wales 1 0 1 16 16 1 3=. Ireland 1 0 1 16 16 1 5. Italy 1 0 0 21 23 0 6. Scotland 1 0 0 9 15 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT) France v Ireland (1425) Paris Saint-Denis Wales v Scotland (1650) Cardiff
* RugbyWA issues legal proceedings against the ARU (Adds RugbyWA statement)
April 10 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, APRIL 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (1845) SATURDAY, APRIL 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Sale Sharks (1400) Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons (1400) Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby (1400) SUNDAY, APRIL 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Wasps (1400) Northampton v Saracens (1400)