Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Sunday RESULTS Ireland 16 Wales 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 1 1 0 15 9 2 2. France 1 1 0 23 21 2 3. Wales 1 0 1 16 16 1 3=. Ireland 1 0 1 16 16 1 5. Italy 1 0 0 21 23 0 6. Scotland 1 0 0 9 15 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT) France v Ireland (1425) Paris Saint-Denis Wales v Scotland (1650) Cardiff