Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Wales 23 Fiji 13 Pool A France 41 Canada 18 Pool D STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool A 1. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13 2. Australia 2 2 0 93 16 1 9 3. England 2 1 0 60 39 2 6 4. Fiji 3 0 0 37 86 0 0 5. Uruguay 2 0 0 12 119 0 0 Pool B 1. Scotland 2 2 0 84 26 2 10 2. South Africa 2 1 0 78 40 3 7 3. Samoa 2 1 0 31 62 0 4 4. Japan 2 1 0 44 77 0 4 5. U.S. 2 0 0 32 64 0 0 Pool C 1. New Zealand 2 2 0 84 30 1 9 2. Tonga 2 1 0 45 38 2 6 3. Argentina 2 1 0 70 35 1 5 4. Georgia 2 1 0 26 64 0 4 5. Namibia 2 0 0 35 93 0 0 Pool D 1. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14 2. Ireland 2 2 0 94 17 2 10 3. Italy 2 1 0 33 50 0 4 4. Canada 3 0 0 43 114 1 1 5. Romania 2 0 0 21 82 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Georgia (1900) Cardiff
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.