Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Newport Gwent Dragons 12 Ulster 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Connacht 7 6 0 1 199 146 4 28 2. Munster 7 6 0 1 166 146 3 27 3. Scarlets 7 6 0 1 148 100 2 26 4. Leinster 7 5 0 2 152 105 3 23 5. Ulster 7 4 0 3 169 112 6 22 6. Glasgow Warriors 7 4 0 3 177 158 6 22 7. Edinburgh Rugby 7 4 0 3 113 101 2 18 8. Ospreys 7 2 0 5 129 145 3 11 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 7 2 0 5 110 151 2 10 10. Zebre 7 2 0 5 84 190 1 9 11. Cardiff Blues 7 1 0 6 196 192 5 9 12. Benetton Treviso 7 0 0 7 100 197 4 4 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935) Edinburgh Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Treviso (1935) Glasgow Leinster v Ulster (1935) Dublin
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.