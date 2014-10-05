Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Sale Sharks 25 London Wasps 14
Newcastle Falcons 29 Exeter Chiefs 24
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 5 4 0 1 154 72 4 20
2. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 1 172 88 3 19
3. Saracens 5 4 0 1 160 100 2 18
4. Exeter Chiefs 5 3 0 2 157 88 3 15
5. Gloucester Rugby 5 3 0 2 141 131 2 14
6. Harlequins 5 3 0 2 111 113 1 13
7. London Irish 5 2 0 3 101 112 4 12
8. Sale Sharks 5 2 0 3 137 125 3 11
9. London Wasps 5 2 0 3 120 119 3 11
10. Leicester Tigers 5 2 0 3 95 137 2 10
11. Newcastle Falcons 5 1 0 4 92 150 1 5
12. London Welsh 5 0 0 5 44 249 1 1
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins (1845) Leicester