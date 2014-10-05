Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 23 Glasgow Warriors 40
Scarlets 26 Newport Gwent Dragons 13
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 5 5 0 0 167 89 3 23
2. Ospreys 5 5 0 0 157 69 2 22
3. Ulster 5 3 1 1 127 67 4 18
4. Munster 5 3 0 2 113 71 3 15
5. Connacht 5 3 1 1 85 96 0 14
6. Scarlets 5 2 2 1 133 107 2 14
7. Leinster 5 2 0 3 131 101 4 12
8. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 1 0 4 85 107 3 7
9. Cardiff Blues 5 1 1 3 109 146 1 7
10. Edinburgh Rugby 5 1 1 3 60 139 1 7
11. Zebre 5 1 0 4 71 126 1 5
12. Benetton Treviso 5 0 0 5 61 181 0 0
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Benetton Treviso v Connacht (1800) Treviso
Munster v Scarlets (1835) Limerick