April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 38 Waratahs (Australia) 28
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 5 0 146 85 4 24
4. Blues (New Zealand) 6 3 0 180 137 3 15
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 6 3 0 142 132 2 14
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 2 0 101 91 3 11
2. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8
3. Reds (Australia) 6 1 0 104 174 2 6
4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 88 132 1 5
5. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23
2. Jaguares (Argentina) 5 4 0 163 104 2 18
3. Sharks (South Africa) 6 4 0 176 145 2 18
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 5 0 207 100 2 22
2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9
3. Bulls (South Africa) 5 1 0 112 158 1 5
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 5 0 0 123 236 1 1
SATURDAY, APRIL 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sunwolves (Japan) v Bulls (South Africa) (0515) Tokyo
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0735) Dunedin
Brumbies (Australia) v Reds (Australia) (0945) Canberra
Sharks (South Africa) v Jaguares (Argentina) (1305) Durban
Stormers (South Africa) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (1515) Cape Town