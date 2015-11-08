Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 23 Gloucester Rugby 3 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 4 4 0 0 94 38 1 17 2. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 115 39 3 15 3. Harlequins 4 3 0 1 99 85 1 13 4. Leicester Tigers 4 3 0 1 80 70 0 12 5. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 2 101 85 2 10 6. Worcester Warriors 4 2 0 2 76 83 2 10 7. Sale Sharks 4 2 0 2 64 83 2 10 8. Wasps 4 2 0 2 76 62 1 9 9. Gloucester Rugby 4 2 0 2 81 89 1 9 10. Northampton 4 1 0 3 73 61 4 8 11. London Irish 4 0 0 4 55 135 0 0 12. Newcastle Falcons 4 0 0 4 66 150 0 0 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Northampton v Gloucester Rugby (1945) Northampton
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.