Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Ospreys 47 LOU 7 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Gloucester Rugby 5 4 0 173 91 4 20 2. La Rochelle 5 4 0 172 96 3 19 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 5 2 0 67 151 0 8 4. Aviron Bayonnais 5 0 0 97 171 1 1 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 5 5 0 253 30 5 25 2. LOU 5 2 0 130 151 3 11 3. Newcastle Falcons 5 2 0 137 154 3 11 4. Grenoble 5 1 0 61 246 1 5 Pool 3 1. Brive 5 4 0 139 101 2 18 2. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 3 0 131 104 2 14 3. Enisei-STM 5 2 0 93 145 1 9 4. Worcester Warriors 5 1 0 90 103 4 8 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 145 81 2 18 2. Cardiff Blues 5 4 0 113 94 1 17 3. Bristol Rugby 5 2 0 117 144 2 10 4. Pau 5 0 0 87 143 2 2 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 5 4 0 166 119 3 19 2. Harlequins 5 3 0 213 86 6 18 3. Stade Francais 4 2 0 97 91 3 11 4. Timisoara Saracens 4 0 0 23 203 0 0 FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Timisoara Saracens (1935) Edinburgh
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.