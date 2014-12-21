Dec 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
London Wasps 48 London Irish 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 10 8 0 2 312 163 7 39
2. Bath Rugby 10 8 0 2 314 176 5 37
3. Exeter Chiefs 10 7 0 3 294 182 5 33
4. Saracens 10 6 1 3 330 207 4 30
5. Sale Sharks 10 6 0 4 235 212 4 28
6. London Wasps 10 5 0 5 299 213 6 26
7. Leicester Tigers 10 5 1 4 201 218 4 26
8. Harlequins 10 5 0 5 182 198 3 23
9. Gloucester Rugby 10 4 0 6 224 249 4 20
10. Newcastle Falcons 10 3 0 7 169 219 2 14
11. London Irish 10 2 0 8 181 294 4 12
12. London Welsh 10 0 0 10 80 490 1 1
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Irish v London Welsh (1500) Reading