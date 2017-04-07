April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 19 Connacht 22
Ulster 24 Cardiff Blues 24
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Leinster 18 15 0 3 573 301 10 70
2. Munster 18 15 0 3 486 261 8 68
3. Ospreys 18 13 0 5 480 255 12 64
4. Ulster 19 13 1 5 474 312 9 63
5. Scarlets 18 13 0 5 395 313 6 58
6. Glasgow Warriors 18 10 0 8 440 384 11 51
7. Connacht 19 9 0 10 367 381 8 44
8. Cardiff Blues 19 8 1 10 417 433 6 40
9. Edinburgh Rugby 19 4 0 15 341 432 7 23
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 18 4 0 14 294 469 4 20
11. Benetton Rugby Treviso 18 3 0 15 257 570 3 15
12. Zebre 18 2 0 16 252 665 5 13
SATURDAY, APRIL 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre v Newport Gwent Dragons (1230) Parma
Ospreys v Leinster (1400) Swansea
Scarlets v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1835) Llanelli
Munster v Glasgow Warriors (1835) Cork