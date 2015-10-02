Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 20 Ospreys 9
Munster 23 Glasgow Warriors 21
Ulster 48 Benetton Treviso 7
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 0 63 42 12
2. Munster 3 3 0 0 61 52 12
3. Ulster 3 2 0 1 88 35 2 10
4. Scarlets 2 2 0 0 38 22 8
5. Connacht 2 1 0 1 61 56 2 6
6. Glasgow Warriors 3 1 0 2 64 71 2 6
7. Cardiff Blues 2 1 0 1 76 36 1 5
8. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 1 36 29 1 5
9. Leinster 2 1 0 1 32 31 1 5
10. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 44 93 2 2
11. Ospreys 3 0 0 3 33 68 1 1
12. Zebre 2 0 0 2 13 74 0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Leinster v Newport Gwent Dragons (1330) Dublin
Connacht v Cardiff Blues (1600) Galway