Rugby-Australia team to play Scotland
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play Scotland in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 21 Bulls (South Africa) 20 Highlanders (New Zealand) 26 Blues (New Zealand) 20 Brumbies (Australia) 43 Reds (Australia) 10 Sharks (South Africa) 18 Jaguares (Argentina) 13 Stormers (South Africa) 34 Chiefs (New Zealand) 26 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 0 200 163 4 16 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 3 0 144 101 4 16 2. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8 3. Reds (Australia) 7 1 0 114 217 2 6 4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 88 132 1 5 5. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 3 0 144 101 4 16 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 6. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 0 200 163 4 16 7. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8 8. Reds (Australia) 7 1 0 114 217 2 6 9. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 88 132 1 5 10. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23 2. Sharks (South Africa) 7 5 0 194 158 2 22 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 4 0 176 122 3 19 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 6 0 241 126 2 26 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9 3. Bulls (South Africa) 6 1 0 132 179 2 6 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 1 0 144 256 1 5 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 6 0 241 126 2 26 2. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23 3. Sharks (South Africa) 7 5 0 194 158 2 22 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 4 0 176 122 3 19 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9 6. Bulls (South Africa) 6 1 0 132 179 2 6 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 5 1 0 109 164 1 5 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 1 0 144 256 1 5 SUNDAY, APRIL 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Western Force (Australia) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (0605) Perth
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play Scotland in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
AUCKLAND, June 15 The "dance in the background" was undoubtedly overshadowing the All Blacks test match against Samoa but coach Steve Hansen was at pains to ensure his side did not trip over their own feet during Friday's clash at Eden Park.
* Side laden with All Blacks experience (Adds details, quotes)