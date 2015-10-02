Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
New Zealand 43 Georgia 10 Pool C
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13
2. Australia 2 2 0 93 16 1 9
3. England 2 1 0 60 39 2 6
4. Fiji 3 0 0 37 86 0 0
5. Uruguay 2 0 0 12 119 0 0
Pool B
1. Scotland 2 2 0 84 26 2 10
2. South Africa 2 1 0 78 40 3 7
3. Samoa 2 1 0 31 62 0 4
4. Japan 2 1 0 44 77 0 4
5. U.S. 2 0 0 32 64 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 3 3 0 127 40 2 14
2. Tonga 2 1 0 45 38 2 6
3. Argentina 2 1 0 70 35 1 5
4. Georgia 3 1 0 36 107 0 4
5. Namibia 2 0 0 35 93 0 0
Pool D
1. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14
2. Ireland 2 2 0 94 17 2 10
3. Italy 2 1 0 33 50 0 4
4. Canada 3 0 0 43 114 1 1
5. Romania 2 0 0 21 82 0 0
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Samoa v Japan (1330) Milton Keynes
South Africa v Scotland (1545) Newcastle
England v Australia (1900) London