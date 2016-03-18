March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 41 Western Force (Australia) 6 Waratahs (Australia) 26 Highlanders (New Zealand) 30 Bulls (South Africa) 16 Sharks (South Africa) 16 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 1 96 52 1 15 2. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 112 90 1 13 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10 5. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 2 0 90 94 2 10 7. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9 8. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8 9. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6 10. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 1 70 74 0 6 11. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5 12. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5 14. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5 15. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 61 103 1 5 16. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1 17. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0 Australasian Group 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13 2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 112 90 1 13 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 2 0 90 94 2 10 5. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8 6. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6 7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5 8. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5 9. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 61 103 1 5 10. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13 2. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8 3. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6 4. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 61 103 1 5 5. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 112 90 1 13 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 2 0 90 94 2 10 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5 5. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5 South African Group 1. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 1 96 52 1 15 2. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10 3. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9 4. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 1 70 74 0 6 5. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10 2. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 1 70 74 0 6 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 1 96 52 1 15 2. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0 SATURDAY, MARCH 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Sunwolves (Japan) v Rebels (Australia) (0415) Tokyo Crusaders (New Zealand) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (0635) Christchurch Reds (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0845) Brisbane Lions (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1505) Johannesburg Stormers (South Africa) v Brumbies (Australia) (1715) Cape Town Jaguares (Argentina) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (2140) Buenos Aires