March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 41 Western Force (Australia) 6
Waratahs (Australia) 26 Highlanders (New Zealand) 30
Bulls (South Africa) 16 Sharks (South Africa) 16
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 1 96 52 1 15
2. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 112 90 1 13
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10
5. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10
6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 2 0 90 94 2 10
7. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9
8. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8
9. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6
10. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 1 70 74 0 6
11. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5
12. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5
13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5
14. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5
15. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 61 103 1 5
16. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1
17. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1
18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0
Australasian Group
1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13
2. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 112 90 1 13
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 2 0 90 94 2 10
5. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8
6. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6
7. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5
8. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5
9. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 61 103 1 5
10. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 3 3 0 115 39 1 13
2. Rebels (Australia) 3 2 0 75 87 0 8
3. Waratahs (Australia) 3 1 0 71 72 2 6
4. Western Force (Australia) 4 1 0 61 103 1 5
5. Reds (Australia) 3 0 0 39 77 1 1
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 112 90 1 13
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 3 2 0 117 81 2 10
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 2 0 90 94 2 10
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 2 1 0 49 40 1 5
5. Blues (New Zealand) 3 1 0 65 82 1 5
South African Group
1. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 1 96 52 1 15
2. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10
3. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9
4. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 1 70 74 0 6
5. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5
6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5
7. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1
8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 3 2 0 66 37 2 10
2. Bulls (South Africa) 3 1 1 70 74 0 6
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 1 0 75 85 1 5
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 2 0 0 44 58 1 1
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Sharks (South Africa) 4 3 1 96 52 1 15
2. Lions (South Africa) 3 2 0 77 79 1 9
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 2 1 0 49 52 1 5
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 2 0 0 32 101 0 0
SATURDAY, MARCH 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sunwolves (Japan) v Rebels (Australia) (0415) Tokyo
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (0635) Christchurch
Reds (Australia) v Blues (New Zealand) (0845) Brisbane
Lions (South Africa) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (1505) Johannesburg
Stormers (South Africa) v Brumbies (Australia) (1715) Cape Town
Jaguares (Argentina) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (2140) Buenos Aires