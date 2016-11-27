UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Newport Gwent Dragons 27 Edinburgh Rugby 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 9 7 0 2 251 114 5 33 2. Leinster 9 7 0 2 236 168 4 32 3. Ospreys 9 6 0 3 284 145 7 31 4. Scarlets 9 6 0 3 191 150 3 27 5. Glasgow Warriors 9 5 0 4 208 183 6 26 6. Ulster 8 5 0 3 157 124 3 23 7. Cardiff Blues 9 5 0 4 197 213 2 22 8. Connacht 8 3 0 5 129 182 3 15 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 9 3 0 6 155 209 3 15 10. Edinburgh Rugby 9 3 0 6 191 205 2 14 11. Zebre 7 1 0 6 94 222 3 7 12. Benetton Rugby Treviso 9 1 0 8 117 295 2 6 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Munster (1935) Glasgow Ospreys v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Swansea
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.