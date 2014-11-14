Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 15 Harlequins 22 Northampton 18 Exeter Chiefs 24 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 7 5 0 2 215 106 6 26 2. Exeter Chiefs 7 5 0 2 225 130 4 24 3. Saracens 6 5 0 1 188 121 2 22 4. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 194 117 4 20 5. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 149 150 2 18 6. Gloucester Rugby 7 3 0 4 177 181 4 16 7. London Wasps 6 3 0 3 149 141 3 15 8. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 3 117 153 2 14 9. London Irish 6 2 0 4 125 156 4 12 10. Sale Sharks 6 2 0 4 147 168 3 11 11. Newcastle Falcons 6 2 0 4 115 153 1 9 12. London Welsh 6 0 0 6 47 272 1 1 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v London Irish (1200) Salford Bath Rugby v Newcastle Falcons (1700) Bath
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.