April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Bath Rugby 27 Leicester Tigers 21
Exeter Chiefs 38 Bristol Rugby 34
Saracens 40 Harlequins 19
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Wasps 18 14 1 3 577 404 11 69
2. Exeter Chiefs 19 12 3 4 558 394 15 69
3. Saracens 19 14 1 4 510 276 10 68
4. Leicester Tigers 19 11 0 8 468 401 8 52
5. Bath Rugby 19 11 0 8 399 368 8 52
6. Harlequins 19 10 0 9 454 452 7 47
7. Northampton 18 9 0 9 387 375 9 45
8. Gloucester Rugby 19 6 2 11 454 429 13 41
9. Newcastle Falcons 19 8 0 11 372 510 8 40
10. Sale Sharks 19 6 1 12 396 491 9 35
11. Worcester Warriors 19 4 2 13 404 599 7 27
12. Bristol Rugby 19 3 0 16 325 605 7 19
SUNDAY, APRIL 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps v Northampton (1400) Coventry