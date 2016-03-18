March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Bath Rugby 21 Newcastle Falcons 19
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 16 12 1 3 413 282 7 57
2. Exeter Chiefs 16 11 0 5 402 258 11 55
3. Wasps 16 10 0 6 402 288 8 48
4. Northampton 16 9 0 7 341 257 10 46
5. Leicester Tigers 16 10 0 6 345 326 5 45
6. Harlequins 16 8 1 7 395 399 9 43
7. Gloucester Rugby 16 8 1 7 321 300 4 38
8. Sale Sharks 15 7 2 6 300 309 6 38
9. Bath Rugby 16 6 0 10 307 321 9 33
10. Worcester Warriors 16 5 0 11 304 398 6 26
11. Newcastle Falcons 17 4 1 12 270 426 4 22
12. London Irish 16 3 0 13 241 477 1 13
SATURDAY, MARCH 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v Worcester Warriors (1500) London