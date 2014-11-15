Rugby-Henson signs for Newport Gwent Dragons
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Sale Sharks 36 London Irish 8 Bath Rugby 23 Newcastle Falcons 14 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 7 5 0 2 215 106 6 26 2. Exeter Chiefs 7 5 0 2 225 130 4 24 3. Bath Rugby 7 5 0 2 217 131 4 24 4. Saracens 6 5 0 1 188 121 2 22 5. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 149 150 2 18 6. Sale Sharks 7 3 0 4 183 176 4 16 7. Gloucester Rugby 7 3 0 4 177 181 4 16 8. London Wasps 6 3 0 3 149 141 3 15 9. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 3 117 153 2 14 10. London Irish 7 2 0 5 133 192 4 12 11. Newcastle Falcons 7 2 0 5 129 176 1 9 12. London Welsh 6 0 0 6 47 272 1 1 SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Saracens (1300) Leicester London Wasps v London Welsh (1515) High Wycombe
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian rugby club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.