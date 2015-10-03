Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Samoa 5 Japan 26 Pool B
South Africa 34 Scotland 16 Pool B
England 13 Australia 33 Pool A
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. Australia 3 3 0 126 29 1 13
2. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13
3. England 3 1 0 73 72 2 6
4. Fiji 3 0 0 37 86 0 0
5. Uruguay 2 0 0 12 119 0 0
Pool B
1. South Africa 3 2 0 112 56 3 11
2. Scotland 3 2 0 100 60 2 10
3. Japan 3 2 0 70 82 0 8
4. Samoa 3 1 0 36 88 0 4
5. U.S. 2 0 0 32 64 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 3 3 0 127 40 2 14
2. Tonga 2 1 0 45 38 2 6
3. Argentina 2 1 0 70 35 1 5
4. Georgia 3 1 0 36 107 0 4
5. Namibia 2 0 0 35 93 0 0
Pool D
1. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14
2. Ireland 2 2 0 94 17 2 10
3. Italy 2 1 0 33 50 0 4
4. Canada 3 0 0 43 114 1 1
5. Romania 2 0 0 21 82 0 0
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Tonga (1330) Leicester
Ireland v Italy (1545) London