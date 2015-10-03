Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Leinster 37 Newport Gwent Dragons 13
Connacht 36 Cardiff Blues 31
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 0 63 42 12
2. Munster 3 3 0 0 61 52 12
3. Connacht 3 2 0 1 97 87 3 11
4. Ulster 3 2 0 1 88 35 2 10
5. Leinster 3 2 0 1 69 44 2 10
6. Scarlets 2 2 0 0 38 22 8
7. Cardiff Blues 3 1 0 2 107 72 3 7
8. Glasgow Warriors 3 1 0 2 64 71 2 6
9. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 1 0 2 49 66 1 5
10. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 44 93 2 2
11. Ospreys 3 0 0 3 33 68 1 1
12. Zebre 2 0 0 2 13 74 0
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre v Scarlets (1200) Parma