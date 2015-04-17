April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 Chiefs (New Zealand) 26 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32 2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 187 99 5 25 3. Bulls (South Africa) 8 5 0 229 188 4 24 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 7 0 192 102 3 31 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 163 136 4 24 6. Stormers (South Africa) 8 5 0 199 175 2 22 7. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21 8. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20 9. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 0 191 224 4 20 10. Waratahs (Australia) 7 4 0 162 140 2 18 11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 7 3 0 135 156 3 15 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 3 0 158 248 1 13 13. Blues (New Zealand) 8 1 0 134 178 5 9 14. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 124 185 4 8 15. Reds (Australia) 8 1 0 93 209 3 7 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 187 99 5 25 2. Waratahs (Australia) 7 4 0 162 140 2 18 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 7 3 0 135 156 3 15 4. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 124 185 4 8 5. Reds (Australia) 8 1 0 93 209 3 7 New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 7 0 192 102 3 31 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 163 136 4 24 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20 5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 1 0 134 178 5 9 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 8 5 0 229 188 4 24 2. Stormers (South Africa) 8 5 0 199 175 2 22 3. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21 4. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 0 191 224 4 20 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 3 0 158 248 1 13 SATURDAY, APRIL 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0430) Wellington Highlanders (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0735) Dunedin Brumbies (Australia) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (0940) Canberra Western Force (Australia) v Stormers (South Africa) (1145) Perth Sharks (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1505) Durban Cheetahs (South Africa) v Reds (Australia) (1710) Bloemfontein