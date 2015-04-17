April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 Chiefs (New Zealand) 26
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32
2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 187 99 5 25
3. Bulls (South Africa) 8 5 0 229 188 4 24
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 7 0 192 102 3 31
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 163 136 4 24
6. Stormers (South Africa) 8 5 0 199 175 2 22
7. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21
8. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20
9. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 0 191 224 4 20
10. Waratahs (Australia) 7 4 0 162 140 2 18
11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 7 3 0 135 156 3 15
12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 3 0 158 248 1 13
13. Blues (New Zealand) 8 1 0 134 178 5 9
14. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 124 185 4 8
15. Reds (Australia) 8 1 0 93 209 3 7
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 187 99 5 25
2. Waratahs (Australia) 7 4 0 162 140 2 18
3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 7 3 0 135 156 3 15
4. Western Force (Australia) 8 1 0 124 185 4 8
5. Reds (Australia) 8 1 0 93 209 3 7
New Zealand Conference
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 7 0 192 102 3 31
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 5 0 163 136 4 24
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20
5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 1 0 134 178 5 9
South African Conference
1. Bulls (South Africa) 8 5 0 229 188 4 24
2. Stormers (South Africa) 8 5 0 199 175 2 22
3. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21
4. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 0 191 224 4 20
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 3 0 158 248 1 13
SATURDAY, APRIL 18 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0430) Wellington
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Blues (New Zealand) (0735) Dunedin
Brumbies (Australia) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (0940) Canberra
Western Force (Australia) v Stormers (South Africa) (1145) Perth
Sharks (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1505) Durban
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Reds (Australia) (1710) Bloemfontein