May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Chiefs (New Zealand) 34 Bulls (South Africa) 20 Reds (Australia) 14 Sharks (South Africa) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52 2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 3. Bulls (South Africa) 13 7 0 332 303 7 35 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39 6. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36 7. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34 8. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30 11. Sharks (South Africa) 14 5 0 279 368 5 25 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20 14. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17 15. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 2. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30 4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17 5. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 13 7 0 332 303 7 35 2. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34 3. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31 4. Sharks (South Africa) 14 5 0 279 368 5 25 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20 SATURDAY, MAY 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0735) Auckland Waratahs (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0940) Sydney Western Force (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (1145) Perth Cheetahs (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein Stormers (South Africa) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (1710) Cape Town