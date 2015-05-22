May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 34 Bulls (South Africa) 20
Reds (Australia) 14 Sharks (South Africa) 21
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 12 11 0 334 215 8 52
2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38
3. Bulls (South Africa) 13 7 0 332 303 7 35
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 8 0 327 258 7 39
6. Waratahs (Australia) 12 8 0 266 226 4 36
7. Stormers (South Africa) 12 8 0 269 243 2 34
8. Lions (South Africa) 13 7 0 256 306 3 31
9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 6 0 353 253 7 31
10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 12 6 0 251 265 6 30
11. Sharks (South Africa) 14 5 0 279 368 5 25
12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 4 0 253 362 4 20
13. Blues (New Zealand) 13 3 0 259 321 8 20
14. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17
15. Western Force (Australia) 12 2 0 199 285 7 15
SATURDAY, MAY 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Blues (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0735) Auckland
Waratahs (Australia) v Crusaders (New Zealand) (0940) Sydney
Western Force (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (1145) Perth
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Lions (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein
Stormers (South Africa) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (1710) Cape Town