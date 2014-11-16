Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Leicester Tigers 21 Saracens 21
London Wasps 71 London Welsh 7
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 7 5 0 2 215 106 6 26
2. Exeter Chiefs 7 5 0 2 225 130 4 24
3. Bath Rugby 7 5 0 2 217 131 4 24
4. Saracens 7 5 1 1 209 142 2 24
5. London Wasps 7 4 0 3 220 148 4 20
6. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 149 150 2 18
7. Sale Sharks 7 3 0 4 183 176 4 16
8. Gloucester Rugby 7 3 0 4 177 181 4 16
9. Leicester Tigers 7 3 1 3 138 174 2 16
10. London Irish 7 2 0 5 133 192 4 12
11. Newcastle Falcons 7 2 0 5 129 176 1 9
12. London Welsh 7 0 0 7 54 343 1 1
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v Sale Sharks (1945) London
Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester Rugby (2000) Newcastle