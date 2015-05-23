May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 5 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 29 Waratahs (Australia) 32 Crusaders (New Zealand) 22 Western Force (Australia) 3 Highlanders (New Zealand) 23 Cheetahs (South Africa) 17 Lions (South Africa) 40 Stormers (South Africa) 31 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 15 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 13 12 0 363 220 9 57 2. Waratahs (Australia) 13 9 0 298 248 5 41 3. Stormers (South Africa) 13 9 0 300 258 2 38 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 350 261 7 43 6. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 7. Lions (South Africa) 14 8 0 296 323 4 36 8. Bulls (South Africa) 13 7 0 332 303 7 35 9. Crusaders (New Zealand) 13 6 0 375 285 7 31 10. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 13 6 0 266 296 6 30 11. Sharks (South Africa) 14 5 0 279 368 5 25 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 4 0 270 402 4 20 13. Blues (New Zealand) 14 3 0 264 350 8 20 14. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17 15. Western Force (Australia) 13 2 0 202 308 7 15 Australian Conference 1. Waratahs (Australia) 13 9 0 298 248 5 41 2. Brumbies (Australia) 13 7 0 290 188 10 38 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 13 6 0 266 296 6 30 4. Reds (Australia) 13 3 0 207 369 5 17 5. Western Force (Australia) 13 2 0 202 308 7 15 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 13 12 0 363 220 9 57 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 13 9 0 326 239 8 44 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 13 9 0 350 261 7 43 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 13 6 0 375 285 7 31 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 3 0 264 350 8 20 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 13 9 0 300 258 2 38 2. Lions (South Africa) 14 8 0 296 323 4 36 3. Bulls (South Africa) 13 7 0 332 303 7 35 4. Sharks (South Africa) 14 5 0 279 368 5 25 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 13 4 0 270 402 4 20 FRIDAY, MAY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0735) Christchurch Brumbies (Australia) v Bulls (South Africa) (0940) Canberra Sharks (South Africa) v Melbourne Rebels (Australia) (1710) Durban