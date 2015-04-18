April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 24 Waratahs (Australia) 29 Highlanders (New Zealand) 30 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Brumbies (Australia) 8 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 13 Western Force (Australia) 6 Stormers (South Africa) 13 Sharks (South Africa) 10 Bulls (South Africa) 17 Cheetahs (South Africa) 17 Reds (Australia) 18 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 216 131 5 33 2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 0 246 198 4 28 3. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 195 112 6 26 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 6 0 193 160 4 28 6. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 212 181 2 26 7. Waratahs (Australia) 8 5 0 191 164 3 23 8. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21 9. Sharks (South Africa) 10 4 0 201 241 5 21 10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20 11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 8 4 0 148 164 3 19 12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 3 0 175 266 2 14 13. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 111 226 3 11 14. Blues (New Zealand) 9 1 0 158 208 7 11 15. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 130 198 5 9 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 195 112 6 26 2. Waratahs (Australia) 8 5 0 191 164 3 23 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 8 4 0 148 164 3 19 4. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 111 226 3 11 5. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 130 198 5 9 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 216 131 5 33 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 6 0 193 160 4 28 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20 5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 1 0 158 208 7 11 South African Conference 1. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 0 246 198 4 28 2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 212 181 2 26 3. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21 4. Sharks (South Africa) 10 4 0 201 241 5 21 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 3 0 175 266 2 14 FRIDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0735) Hamilton Brumbies (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0940) Canberra