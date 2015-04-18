April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 24 Waratahs (Australia) 29
Highlanders (New Zealand) 30 Blues (New Zealand) 24
Brumbies (Australia) 8 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 13
Western Force (Australia) 6 Stormers (South Africa) 13
Sharks (South Africa) 10 Bulls (South Africa) 17
Cheetahs (South Africa) 17 Reds (Australia) 18
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 216 131 5 33
2. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 0 246 198 4 28
3. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 195 112 6 26
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 6 0 193 160 4 28
6. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 212 181 2 26
7. Waratahs (Australia) 8 5 0 191 164 3 23
8. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21
9. Sharks (South Africa) 10 4 0 201 241 5 21
10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20
11. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 8 4 0 148 164 3 19
12. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 3 0 175 266 2 14
13. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 111 226 3 11
14. Blues (New Zealand) 9 1 0 158 208 7 11
15. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 130 198 5 9
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 195 112 6 26
2. Waratahs (Australia) 8 5 0 191 164 3 23
3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 8 4 0 148 164 3 19
4. Reds (Australia) 9 2 0 111 226 3 11
5. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 130 198 5 9
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 7 0 216 131 5 33
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 7 0 224 154 4 32
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 6 0 193 160 4 28
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 9 4 0 243 192 4 20
5. Blues (New Zealand) 9 1 0 158 208 7 11
South African Conference
1. Bulls (South Africa) 9 6 0 246 198 4 28
2. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 212 181 2 26
3. Lions (South Africa) 9 5 0 141 189 1 21
4. Sharks (South Africa) 10 4 0 201 241 5 21
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 3 0 175 266 2 14
FRIDAY, APRIL 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Chiefs (New Zealand) v Western Force (Australia) (0735) Hamilton
Brumbies (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0940) Canberra